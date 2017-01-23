India’s national football team on Monday were drawn along side Macau, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar in Group A for final round of qualifiers for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Twenty-four teams were drawn into six groups of four teams each. Top two teams will qualify from each group and join 12 other teams that qualified directly from the second round of qualifying.

Kyrgyzstan are ranked five places above India at 124th, while Myanmar are 159th and Macau 184th.

India will open their campaign against Myanmar away on March 28. They will host Kyrgystan on June 13, before travelling to Macau on September 5. Macau and Myanmar will visit India on October 10 and November 14 respectively. They will travel to Kyrgystan for their last group game on March 27 in 2018.