Play

Last year at the Australian Open, Frenchman Jo-Wifred Tsonga made headlines for a heart-warming gesture.

During a second-round match, Tsonga noticed a ball girl tearing up after being struck by a ball.

Noticing her distress, Tsonga had stopped play to check the girl and had immediately signalled for help and even escorted her off the court.

On Monday, a year after the incident, Tsonga shared a letter sent to him by the girl, Giuliana, to thank him for the gesture.

“Dear Mr Jo-Wilfried Tsonga,” the letter reads. “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you for helping me out on court during your round 2 match. I’m not sure if you remember me but I was the ball girl you escorted off court....”

“....Thank you so much for the kindness that you showed me. I really appreciate that you were able to see that I needed some help and were kind enough to escort me off court.”