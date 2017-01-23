India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski beat Łukasz Kubot and Chan Yung-jan 6-4, 5-7, 10-3 to enter the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The first set saw Bopanna’s serve break early on as Kubot and Chan took a 2-0 lead. However, the Indo-Canadian pair fought back to make it 2-2 and eventually bagged the set 6-4 in under 30 minutes. The second set was a tight affair as Kubot and Chan yet again broke Bopanna’s serve to take a 4-2 lead. However, yet again, Bopanna and Dabrowski fought back to make it 4-4. A lapse in concentration saw the Polish-Taiwanese pair take the set 7-5.

The game then went into a 10-point tie-breaker. Bopanna and Dabrowski raced to a 8-0 lead. With the match more or less in the bag, Bopanna and Dabrowski won the tie-break 10-3. They will now face the winners of the game between Saisai Zheng-Alexander Peya and Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig.