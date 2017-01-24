World No. 2 Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig on Tuesday knocked out China’s Saisai Zheng and Austrian Alexander Peya in the mixed doubles to enter the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. The second seeds beat their opponents 2-6, 6-3, 10-6. The second seeds will now face Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski for a place in the semi-finals. Bopanna and his partner beat Łukasz Kubot and Chan Yung-jan 6-4, 5-7, 10-3 earlier in the day.

In the first set, Mirza and Dodig were outplayed by their opponents 2-6. However, the second seeds showed their class as they won the second set 6-3 and took the match to a 10-point tie-breaker. The tie-breaker was a close with neither pair refusing to budge. However, tied at 6-6, Mirza and Dodig upped the ante and won four straight points to make it 10-6.