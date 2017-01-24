Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to refrain from naming new administrators for the Board of Control for Cricket in India for another two weeks as the central government was “thinking” of implementing a sports code.

The Supreme Court asked the Attorney General and the BCCI to suggest names for the appointment of board administrators in a sealed cover by January 27 and deferred the hearing till January 30. The court also allowed the BCCI to nominate three names to represent it at the upcoming Internatioanl Cricket Council meeting in February, PTI reported.

It is reported that the list of names suggested by a committee comprising amicus curae Gopal Subramaniam and Anil Divan consisted of names of many individuals who were above 70 years of age and, hence, in direct conflict to an important clause in the Justice RM Lodha committee-defined reforms.

SC: Names suggested by Amicus Curiae above 70 years of age would not be considered for the appointment of administrators in the BCCI. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

SC asked BCCI & AG to suggest names for appointment of administrators in BCCI in a sealed cover; next date of hearing 30 January. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

SC allows #BCCI to give 3 names after following due process to represent it in an ICC meeting to be held in first week of February. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2017

On Friday, Divan and Subramaniam had submitted names of nine administrators in a sealed envelope to the court. The SC had then expressed its reservation to nominating nine administrators, which it deemed to be too many.

The Attorney General, who is representing the Railway Sports Promotion Board, Services Sports Control Board and All India Universities, had moved the SC against the implementation of the Lodha committee recommendations as the three sporting bodies that held full membership of the BCCI earlier stood to be relegated to associate member status following the verdict.

The Supreme Court had then also relented on the tenure of office bearers, stating that they could serve separately in a state association and the BCCI for nine years each, as opposed to the previous regulation of a maximum of nine years in total.