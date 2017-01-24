Mithali Raj-led Indian women’s cricket team have been drawn with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand in Group A of the ICC World Cup qualifiers scheduled to be held in Colombo from February 7 to 21, PTI reported.

The tournament will be a 10-team event. India, at fifth are the top-ranked side in the tournament that will also see the likes of Pakistan and South Africa.

The top four teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup to be played in England and Wales from June 24 to July 23.

India Squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram , Shikha Pandey, Sukanya Parida, Deepti Sharma, M D Thirushkamini, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma and Poonam Yadav. Coach: Purnima Rau