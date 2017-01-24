Mitchell Johnson produced the most economical figures in Big Bash League history – 4-2-3-3 – as Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Stars by seven wickets in a semi-final clash on Tuesday.

Only two bowlers in history have conceded fewer runs from four overs in a Twenty20 match. Chris Morris had taken 2/2 for the Lions against the Cape Cobra’s in South Africa’s Ram Slam T20, while Chanaka Welegedara picked up 2/2 in a domestic T20 tournament in Sri Lanka.

Johnson got a wicket off the first ball of the innings, as Rob Quiney played the delivery straight down to Jhye Richardson at deep fine leg.

He got the second wicket three deliveries later as Luke Wright was caught at gully, leaving the Stars reeling.

W . . W



In his next over, Stars got five leg byes off his delivery, but no batsman could get bat to ball. He soon got his third as Kevin Pietersen was caught at mid-wicket.

Mitch Johnson has 3-0.



Johnson, who has retired from international cricket, conceded his first run off the final delivery of his third over. He gave away just two more runs in his fourth and final over to finish with the astounding figures. In all Johnson bowled 21 dot balls.