All India Football Federation might be renamed as Football India, president Praful Patel said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch India’s first ever women’s professional league - Indian Women’s League - Patel said that the AIFF is contemplating a change in names.

“Simply IWL doesn’t have any mention of football. It is named AIFF Indian Women’s League, which refers to football,” Patel said. “We may later rename the league as Football India IWL but for that we have to rename AIFF as Football India. All though a decision is yet to be taken, but it may be announced soon,” Patel added.