Mohun Bagan lost their first points in the I-league this season after being held to a goalless draw by DSK Shivajians at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Bidding to more five points clear at top of the table, Bagan ran into a stubborn Shivjians outfit that prevented the Kolkata giants from making many attacking runs.

Shivajians had the upper hand for much of the game and even had a goal disallowed in the 60th minute as Sasa Kolunija was found to have impeded Bagan’s defenders just as he headed in from Quero’s corner.

Bagan’s best chance came 12 minutes later as Subhashish Bose smashed a brilliant strike off Sony Norde’s pin point cross. Unfortunately, the ball could only hit the inside of the post before being cleared out by the defence.

Bagan still sit on top of the I-League table on 13 points, while Shivjians occupy sixth place.

