India’s Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig overcame a stiff challenge from the Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 to enter the mixed-doubles semi-finals of the Australian Open.

With the game tied at one set apiece, the match was stretched into the super tie-breaker. The pairs played tooth and nail before Mirza-Dodig came out victors with a 12-10 margin.

Earlier, Mirza-Dodig had taken the first set 6-4 with relative ease. However, Bopanna and Dabrowski had turned the tables in the second set to keep their hopes alive. They took the momentum in the tie-breaker as well and took an early lead. Mirza-Dodig, though, made a late surge and came back from 9-6 down to clinch the match and advance.

Mirza and Dodig await the winners of the match between Martina Hingis-Leander Paes and Samantha Stosur-Sam Groth.