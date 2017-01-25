The All India Football Federation has removed Nicolai Adam as head coach of the India Under-17 team with less than a year to go for the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, scheduled to be held in the country in October, Goal.com reported.

The report stated that Adam, appointed in early 2015, had come under fire after the colts failed to put up a strong show in the AFC Under-16 Championships and BRICS Cup. The team had also finished in last place in the recently concluded Granatkin Memorial Tournament in Russia. India could only manage a solitary goal in six matches during the tournament.

AIFF President Praful Patel spoke to Adam late on Tuesday asking him to leave his post, the report said.