Pakistan blind cricket team has were awarded visa by the Indian High Commission to participate in the World T20 championships, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The team is now waiting for No Objection Certificates from the foreign affairs and the interior ministries, “We plan to travel to India on January 28 as the championship begins from January 31 and we have already applied for clearance from the relevant government ministries to go to India,” a spokesperson from the PBCC was quoted as saying by the report.

PBCC chief Syed Sultan Shah said he was relieved to see his side being issued visas, keeping in mind the political climate in India. In the recent past, Pakistan’s kabaddi side withdrew from the World Cup, which was staged in India. Last month, the country’s junior hockey team also backed out of the World Cup, which was staged in Lucknow, “We are very happy that the visas have been issued as we were a bit anxious because of the refusal of visas to the Pakistan hockey teams and some other federations by the Indian High Commission in recent days,” Shah said.

The World Cup will be played from January 31st to February 12 across nine venues. The final will be played in Bengaluru.