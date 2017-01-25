Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was stripped of his 4 x 100m gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics after his relay teammate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping. The 31-year-old, was found guilty of consuming the banned substance methylhexanamine after samples were tested. Carter helped his country win a gold medal at the London 2012 games too, and also led them to wins at the 2011, 2013 and 2015 world championships.

Bolt will now see his unique ‘triple-triple’ meet its end – the 30-year-old had won three gold medals in each of the Olympic games he has participated in. Months ago, Bolt was aware of the possibility of losing a medal, and had stated that handing back the 4 x 100m gold medal was “not a problem” for him, “It’s heartbreaking [the positive test] because over the years you’ve worked hard to accumulate gold medals and work hard to be a champion.”

“But, it’s just one of those things. Things happen in life, so when it’s confirmed or whatever, if I need to give back my gold medal, I’d have to give it back, it’s not a problem for me,” Bolt was quoted as saying by the Guardian before the 2016 games in Rio de Janerio. Incidentally, another teammate of Bolt from the 4 x 100m relay team, Asafa Powell was also found guilty – in 2014 – for taking a banned substance and served a six-month ban.