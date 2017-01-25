India’s doubles badminton specialist Jwala Gutta on Wednesday questioned the criteria of selecting recipients for “the most reputed awards in our country” after being overlooked for the Padma awards by writing a stinging post on her official Facebook page.

“I always wondered the concept of applying for particular award which is the most reputed awards in our country.. but then that’s what the procedure is.. so I did apply...applied cos it’s prestigious to have the award..cos I thought maybe I made the people of my country proud by my game and deserved it,” wrote Gutta on her social networking page.

Gutta, who has won gold in the Commonwealth Games, among other trophies, wrote, “I have been playing for this country for more than 15 years now..and have won so many prestigious tournaments…I thought maybe I should apply..but I guess it’s never enough..you need recommendations, recommendations that you deserve an award. You need to put in a word and get letters and the list goes on and on..but the question I still have is why do I have to apply for an award and also ask for recommendation. Aren’t my credentials good enough? Well I am really curious about the whole system..My two consecutive medals, Delhi CWG gold and Glasgow silver is not enough, My World Championships medal is not enough, I was top 10 ranked in this women doubles and mixed doubles and my superseries performance and medals in Grand Prix gold is not enough.”

Gutta and Ashwini Ponappa were ranked as high as no 10 in the women’s doubles world rankings. “I’m 15 times national champion and I am also the first Indian to qualify for two events in Olympics in Indian history, I’m the first Indian to win a medal after Prakash Padukone sir in world championships and so many other firsts. I have laid path for doubles in Badminton for our country when nobody took it seriously..but it’s simply isn’t enough..why cos I am outspoken? Cos I am opinionated? why is it that I am being denied of this particular award? Now I really don’t know should I be asking for this award...or I simply don’t deserve it. If this is not enough what is?” the 2011 Arjuna awardee wrote.

Cricket captain Virat Kohli, hockey captain PR Sreejesh, wrestler Sakshi Malik, para-athletes Deepa Malik and Mariyappan Thangavelu, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, discus thrower Vikas Gowda and blind cricketer Shekhar Naik made the list for 2017.