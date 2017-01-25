Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid reportedly turned down the honorary doctorate that the Bangalore University wanted to confer him with. Dravid politely declined the offer and informed the university that he wants to “earn a doctorate” degree than receive an honorary one.

The university authorities confirmed that veteran had rejected the honorary degree, also adding that he would try to “earn” it through academic research at a later stage, “While thanking the university for recognising him, [Dravid] has in all humility declined to accept the honorary degree,” Bangalore University vice-chancellor B Thimme Gowda was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.

Rahul Dravid declines Bangalore University Hon. degree, says would like to earn doctrate by accomplishing some academic research in sport pic.twitter.com/pP3xqo7EYz — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

A day earlier, Karnataka Governor and Bangalore University chancellor Vajubhai R Vala had sanctioned awarding Dravid with an honorary doctorate at the university’s 52nd annual convocation, slated to be held on January 27, “He has conveyed that he would try to earn a doctorate degree by accomplishing some form of academic research in the field of sport rather than receiving an honorary degree,” Gowda added.

The report also stated that the 44-year-old previously failed to show up during Gulbarga University’s convocation ceremony in 2014 despite being shortlisted for the honorary doctorate.