India’s Zeel Desai lost her quarter-final clash in the junior girl’s singles category at the Australian Open on Thursday. Desai lost to 16th seeded Russian Elena Rybakina in straight sets. The 17-year-old was outplayed 6-4, 6-3 as the Russian put up a clinical display in Melbourne.

The first set saw Desai going toe-to-toe with her opponent. However, Rybakina upped the ante when required and bagged the set 6-4. The second saw the Russian set the pace early, which stunned Desai. The Indian failed to stage a comeback and eventually lost the set and match 6-3.