In a rare feat, Australian club cricketer Aled Carey took six wickets in an over during a game in Victoria on Saturday, January 21. Carey claimed a wicket in every delivery of an over when his team Golden Point Cricket Club faced East Ballarat during the Ballarat Cricket Association’s fourth-team fixture match in Victoria. Carey, who went without a wicket in his first eight overs of the match, bagged a double hat-trick in his ninth over.

East Ballarat were cruising at 40/2 when Carey began his over. His first three wickets were a catch at first slip, a caught-behind by the wicketkeeper and a leg-before wicket to complete his hat-trick. His next three victims were clean bowled, leaving everyone visibly amazed at what they just witnessed. East Ballarat were bowled out for 40 as they had only nine players available to bat. Carey conceded only 20 runs his nine overs. The two-day game will be end this weekend, with Golden Point strong favourites to win.

Is this a world record? @GoldenPointCC player Aled Carey- 6 wickets in one legal over. 6 wickets in 6 balls! @gilly381 @tensporttv @BBL pic.twitter.com/Ifg4Z2AfGe — Ultra Sports (@ultra_sports) January 21, 2017