India’s Leander Paes and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis bowed out of the Australian Open mixed doubles after losing in the quarter-finals on Thursday. The Indo-Swiss pair were outplayed 6-3, 6-2 by Australians Samantha Stosur and Samuel Groth, who will now face Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig in the semi-finals. Mirza and Dodig had beaten Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 on Wednesday.

The first set saw Paes-Hingis being outclassed by the local pair 6-3, with the duo not really finding their groove. The second set was also a similar story with the Australians playing aggressively and racing to a 3-1 lead. Paes and Hingis lost the second set 6-2 in a match that lasted for almost an hour.