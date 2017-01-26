It was England who finished the first innings strongly after Eoin Morgan elected to field first after winning the toss against in India in the first Twenty20 international at Kanpur. Despite getting off to strong start, the hosts struggled through the middle overs and finished at 147/7.

Moeen Ali (2/21) helped England claw their way back in the contest, also earning the prize scalp of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who opened the innings alongside KL Rahul. The sole bright spot for India was the returning Suresh Raina looking in good touch in a format he has mastered. The 30-year-old scored 34 from 23 balls while former skipper MS Dhoni stemmed the rut in the final overs with a busy 27-ball 36.

India raced away during the first five overs. But, just when Kohli was finding his stride, he flicked an Ali delivery to Morgan at mid-wicket. Yuvraj Singh struggled to get going and this is where England clawed back. Raina too, like Kohli, departed just when he was beginning to pose a serious threat to the England bowlers.

Raina and Manish Pandey were dismissed in the space of five deliveries. Hardik Pandya also struggled to get going in the death overs and holed out in the deep off left-arm pacer Tymal Mills. Dhoni rallied in the final overs with the lower order but could not get the big hits going. With India’s bowling attack well short of experience today, England will be fancying their chances under lights.

Brief score

India 147/7 in 20 Overs (MS Dhoni 36 not out, Suresh Raina 34; Moeen Ali 2/21, Tymal Mills 1/27) vs England