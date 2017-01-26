Indian grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna held World Champion Magnus Carlsen to a draw in a thrilling 10th-round encounter in the Tata Steel Chess tournament at Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands on Wednesday, The Times of India reported.

Playing in whites, Harikrishna ranked 11th in the world, managed to see off a stiff challenge from Carselen in a game that lasted over two hours.

With the draw Harikrishna earned half a point to take his tally to five points from 10 rounds with three games left.

The Indian has so far won one game, drawn eight and lost one in the tournament.