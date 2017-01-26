Six office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, including Indian Premier League chairman Rajiv Shukla resigned from their posts on Thursday following a working committee meeting of the state body, reported PTI.

The six administrators were deemed ineligible to carry on in their posts as per the Supreme Court-ordered Lodha Committee recommendations.

The office-bearers who were forced to relinquish their duties were Tahir Hasan, Madan Mohan Mishra (both vice-presidents), BC Jain (joint Secretary accounts), KN Tandon (treasurer), Suhaib Ahmed (joint Secretary) and Shukla.

“We’ll implement recommendations made by the Lodha panel. The fresh set of office-bearers will be elected at the next AGM,” said outgoing secretary Shukla.

Shukla and Jain have served the nine-year tenure cap, which was recently included by the Lodha Committee while the others are above 70, which make them ineligible to continue. Shukla, though, will be a part of the board of directors at the UPCA as the post does not come under the purview of the Lodha panel recommendations.

Joint secretary Yudvir Singh will provisionally take over the duties of Shukla as secretary. Vice-President Riasat Ali was handed additional charge as treasurer.