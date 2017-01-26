India’s SSP Chawrasia shot a four-under on the back nine to card two-under 70 in the first round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters golf tournament on Thursday, PTI reported.

Chawrasia opened with a birdie on the par-5 first, but lost his way on the par-4 sixth. The Indian star though fought back with four birdies on 10th, 13th, 15th and 17th for a two-under card, which placed him tied 43rd.

“I’m really happy to come back after a triple bogey on seven,” Chawrasia said. “I hit a drive left and my ball was in a lot of stones so I took a penalty drop and then chipped out. On the fourth shot, I hit the green then three putted from over 30 feet. That was very disappointing,” he added.