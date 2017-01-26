Play

Venus Williams’ 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over fellow American Coco Vandeweghe in the 2017 Australian Open semi-final on Thursday morning made for an incredible story of the tournament. But it was the 36-year-old’s quirky post-match celebration that made for a drawn-out moment of poignancy.

As Vandeweghe’s forehand sailed long at match point, Williams gave an ecstatic yell before going down on her haunches with a huge smile on her face. Getting up, she looked to be moving to the tune of her own beat, as she gave a graceful twirl before coming to the net to acknowledge her opponent, whom she had defeated, before twirling once more before shaking hands with the umpire, Eva Asderaki.

While Williams’ exuberance on the court made her look like a debutante who had had a successful theatre appearance, it was also understandable considering that the elder Williams sibling had reached the Australian Open again, after 14 years.

On Saturday, while she will face her sister Serena – for the first time in a Grand Slam final in eight years – Venus will be looking to end her nine-year long drought of Major titles, with her first hoisting of the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, 22 years after she turned pro.