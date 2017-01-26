Play

Late on Wednesday, Sri Lanka pulled off an brilliant chase to beat South Africa by 5 wickets in the final over of the third T20I in Cape Town to clinch the series 2-1.

Chasing 170, Sri Lanka were stretched into the last over. However, the dramatic win was not the only highlight of the game. Asela Gunaratne floored those in attendance with a premature celebration.

Needing five runs of three balls, Gunaratne edged the ball over the wicket-keeper’s head for a boundary off Paterson. The boundary left the visitors needing just one off the last two balls. Gunnaratne though began the celebrations early, even pulling the stump out.

Gunaratne was soon told about the pending run, even as the South African players approached the umpire for some clarity on the situation.

Things calmed down soon after, but the wild celebrations did not seem to faze Gunaratne who remained calm and scored a single of the next delivery to hand Sri Lanka a win in the series.