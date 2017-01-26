India’s Shiv Kapur got off to an encouraging start in the opening round of the Myanmar Open, finishing with a bogey-free four-under 67, which included an eagle in Yangon on Thursday, PTI reported.

Kapur is the best-placed Indian at tied-10th. Among the other Indians, Rahil Gangjee and Chiragh Kumar shot a bogey-free shot three-under 68 to be tied-15th.

Shubankar Sharma and veteran Jyoti Randhawa were tied-39th at one-under 70, whereas Mukesh Kumar and Rashid Khan were tied-52nd at even-par 71.

S Chikakrangappa and Gaganjeet Bhullar could muster only 73 each at tied-89th. Jeev Milkha Singh had a miserable outing with 75. Sweden’s Daniel Chopra was also tied with Kapur, shooting 67 with six birdies and two bogeys.

Philippines’ Angelo Que smarted from making a slow start to share the first round lead with Japan’s Azuma Yano on six-under-par 65.