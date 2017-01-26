The big story: Sindhu, Srikanth advance with comfortable wins

India shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth registered comfortable victories to progress into the quarter-finals of Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold on Thursday, PTI reported.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu took just 20 minutes to brush aside compatriot Lalita Dahiya 21-7, 21-12, while Srikanth prevailed over fellow Indian Ansal Yadav 21-15, 21-16 in a 38-minute clash.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Harsheel Dani stunned HS Prannoy 21-18, 21-18 to also storm into the quarterfinals. Prannoy is the reigning Swiss Open champion.

Other top stories

Tennis

Seventeenth seed Roger Federer reached his first Grand Slam final in 16 months with a 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 win over Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the semi-final of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams beat fellow American Coco Vandeweghe to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday. The 36-year-old fought back from a set down to beat her much younger opponent 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Serena Williams hammered the 79th-ranked Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2, 6-1 in a clinical display in the other semi-final of the Australian Open to set up the summit clash with her sister, Venus.

India’s Leander Paes and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis bowed out of the Australian Open mixed doubles after losing in the quarter-finals on Thursday. The Indo-Swiss pair were outplayed 6-3, 6-2 by Australians Samantha Stosur and Samuel Groth.

Badminton

India’s doubles specialist Jwala Gutta on Thursday took to social media after being snubbed for Padma awards. She claimed that only those with “recommendation letters” could procure the honour.

Cricket

England romped to a comfortable seven-wicket win over India in the first Twenty20 Internatinal in Kanpur on Thursday.

Six office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, including Indian Premier League chairman Rajiv Shukla resigned from their posts on Thursday following a working committee meeting of the state body, reported PTI.

Centuries by David Warner and Travis Head helped Australia clinch a 4-1 series win over Pakistan on Thursday.

Darren Bravo will not be considered for selection unless he settles an ongoing dispute with the West Indies Cricket Board, said chairman of selectors Courtney Browne.

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council after flaunting a t-shirt with an image of the late Pakistan pop star and religious preacher, Junaid Jamshed.

Football

Recent reports state that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will consider penning a contract beyond the three years that he initially signed up for.

Chelsea’s bid for Atalanta’s Ivory Coast midfielder Frank Kessie has been rejected by the Italian club.

In the African Cup of Nations, Egypt progressed to the knockout stages through Md. Salah’s ferocious strike, which was enough to see off Ghana in their final group game.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will accept a Football Association misconduct charge for his behaviour during the 2-1 league win over Burnley.

Southampton stunned Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield as they progressed to the final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Spanish side Celta Vigo stunned giants Real Madrid 2-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Juventus made the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 win over 10-man AC Milan.

Patrice Evra has joined Marseille on a free transfer from Juventus. The former Manchester United defender inked an 18-month contract.

Formula One

Bernie Ecclestone and Sir Martin Sorrell, the top bosses of the sport, stand to earn $40 million after selling Formula One to US media firm, Liberty Media, who had completed a $8 billion takeover on Monday.

Golf

SSP Chawrasia shot a four-under on the back nine to card two-under 70 in the first round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters golf tournament on Thursday, PTI reported.

India’s Shiv Kapur got off to an encouraging start in the opening round of the Myanmar Open, finishing with a bogey-free four-under 67, which included an eagle in Yangon on Thursday, PTI reported.

Chess