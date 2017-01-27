Usually, when the action on a long tour shifts from one series to another, one format to another per say, there is a shift in momentum. It does not necessarily reflect in a difference of results, yet the dynamics within a dressing room can change.

England are a pertinent example of this phenomenon. Despite the 1-2 loss, their energy in the One-Day International series was very different, and a far enthralling visual prospect for the average fan, than say, their Test team blanked 4-0 before the turn of the year.

In the preceding ODIs, under Eoin Morgan, the visitors gave a taste of their newfound exuberance. Yes, they lost. But did any England team ever fight like they did? Scratch that, did any English batting line-up even dream of scoring 300-plus in three successive ODIs on Indian soil? The answer is simple: none before them.

The brave new England

Under Morgan, since the 2015 World Cup, this English side has dared to dream. They have burst the bubble of gentlemanly cricket that previous teams from that country exhibited in shorter formats. Instead, they have shattered records and scaled new heights of self-belief. Watching others for so long, they have understood the requirements of limited-overs’ cricket, and Twenty20s even more so.

Specialisation is needed, and if Tymal Mills plays only T20s for them, so be it. If Adil Rashid is selected but does not bowl or bat, so be it. If they attack at the start of the innings, but lose wickets, so be it. If the opposition keeps pounding them, so be it. This English side does not get rattled, but punches back. They did it in the World Twenty20 last year, they did it in Cuttack and then in Kolkata, and came out with their heads held high. Even in losses, they have progressed.

A reversal of this occurrence is seen in the Indian camp though. If that World Twenty20 is any parameter, then on evidence of this one Twenty20 International, they have regressed in this format. Sure, there is unified leadership with Virat Kohli now. Yet, there is too much work to be done in both shorter formats for the team to replicate the kind of success they have enjoyed in the Test arena in the last year or so. In that, MS Dhoni has left behind quite a bit of mess to clean up.

A bit of it was resolved in the ODI series with Kedar Jadhav’s exuberance at No. 6. Yuvraj Singh’s selection was a contentious inclusion, and the debate still rages if it is indeed a long-term solution. Never mind the openers’ collective loss of form, these two aforementioned pointers went a long way in satisfying some vital questions carried over from the Dhoni era, even as recently as the New Zealand series in October.

Kohli has a long learning curve

The T20s are a bit of an oddball though. For starters, India do not really play enough of this format on the international stage. Their 2016 run can be neglected because it was a World T20 year, and there isn’t another around until 2020. It is a bit like how Australia treat their T20 commitments – they do not really know what to do with this format. But unlike the Aussies, the Indian team management does put out a strong playing eleven on the field.

Then, there is the Dhoni factor. There can be a lot of debate about his Test captaincy, but there can be no arguing that he will be remembered as one of the finest leaders in limited-overs’ cricket. His sense of awareness was critical. Whether with bat or ball, or commanding the proceedings from behind the stumps, he knew how to read the situation acutely.

Kohli has a long learning curve in replicating what Dhoni has done in ODIs/T20Is, but this is not about that aspect, not just yet.

Instead, it is about the one grievance Dhoni’s leadership, particularly in the last couple years. He had an aversion to trying new ideas – read new personnel – as he would rather grind out the same names in the playing eleven. India’ long drawn-out search for a No. 6 batsman in ODIs was a direct consequence of this habit.

It is the same in T20Is, but the difference is in usage. ODI cricket is a bit more expansive, and you need to change with the times. Fielding restrictions, two new balls from both ends, a lack of bowlers who could negotiate death overs economically – these are all challenges that Dhoni met at different times during his reign. In the shortest format, he let the basic formula stagnate – get a decent start, let Kohli do his slam-bang, accelerate later, and then rely on spinners to do the trick (or, reverse this formula if India batted second).

Time to inject some new blood

Kanpur was more of the same, albeit with subtle variations. Kohli moved up a slot, but the same lethargy was witnessed in the middle. How long are Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina – even Dhoni himself – going to be the present and future of India’s T20 cricket team? If the proposed World T20 in 2018 (in South Africa) does not go through, do these three earnestly intend to make it to Australia in 2020?

This T20 series is pointless, especially given the shortage of ODIs ahead of the Champions Trophy. But that is down to weird scheduling on the administrators’ part. However, India’s selection on Thursday made a mockery of the futility of this whole exercise. Manish Pandey slotted in to bat at No. 6? No sign of either Rishabh Pant or Mandeep Singh?

Sure, you cannot make wholesale changes, and replace three stalwarts from the word go. There comes a time, nonetheless, when chances need to be afforded. Yuzvendra Chahal is a fine example, but more needed to be done. This was the perfect situation to get a look-in at some young blood, and see how they fare on the international stage given the opportunity.

The underlying point is India were lethargic, not on the field, but in their thinking and it cost them. The downside is, trailing 1-0 now, they will only hesitate in making these changes going forward.