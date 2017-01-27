India’s Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig marched into the finals of the Australian Open mixed doubles on Friday. The Indo-Croat pair beat Australians Samantha Stosur and Samuel Groth 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 in the semi-final.

The first set saw Mirza and Dodig, the second seeds, win the set 6-4 in 35 minutes. However, the local pair staged a fightback in the second set to win it 6-2 and in the process, forced a 10-point tie-breaker. However, Mirza and Dodig raced to 8-4 lead and eventually won the tie-break 10-5.

Stosur and Groth had beaten India’s Leander Paes and Swiss partner Martina Hingis 6-3, 6-2 in the quarters on Thursday. Mirza and Dodig had beaten India’s Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 in their quarter-final clash on Wednesday.