Barcelona entered the semi-final of the Copa del Rey after destroying Real Sociedad 5-2 at the Camp Nou on Thursday. At the Kingston Communication Stadium, Hull City stunned Manchester United 2-1 in their second-leg semi-final of the League Cup. However, United progressed to the final by dint of winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Barcelona ease into semi-final

Barcelona reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 6-2 aggregate win over Real Sociedad. Barcelona thrashed Sociedad 5-2 in the second leg on the quarter-final at home. Denis Suarez scored a brace as Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Arda Turan scored one goal apiece with Messi scoring from the penalty spot. Juanmi and Willian Jose scored for Sociedad.

United scrape through

Manchester United set up a League Cup final against Southampton after beating Hull City 3-2 on aggregate, despite losing the second leg 1-2 on Friday. United’s 17-match unbeaten run came to an end. Jose Mourinho’s side led 2-0 from the first leg but failed to replicated the form in the second-leg. Tom Huddlestone put Hull ahead owing to a penalty kick, however, Paul Pogba made it 1-1. Hull’s Oumar Niasse slotted a second goal for a win.