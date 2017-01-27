Rafael Nadal fended off a stiff challenge from Grigor Dimitrov to set up a dream final with old nemesis Roger Federer in the Australian Open. The Spaniard edged the Bulgarian 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-4 in a thrilling five-set contest at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

At nearly five hours, the semi-final clash proved to be one of the more epic Grand Slam matches in recent history, with both players engaging in long rallies and audacious winners. The two players fought tooth and nail, fighting back each time the other seemed to have found an upper-hand.

The deadlock broke in the eighth game of the fifth set as Nadal saved two break points to level the score at 4-4. The Spaniard seemed rode on the momentum as he broke Dimitrov in the very next game and served out the match capping off an incredible comeback that has seen him return to the top-five of the sport after recovering from injury.

The epic contest though owed a lot to Dimitrov’s resolve, who at many times produced an aggressive brand of tennis and seemed to have a number on Nadal’s serve. The deadlock was stiffest in the third set as both players managing to break each other’s serve. Nadal edged the 15th seed to take a 2-1 lead, but was returned the favour in the fourth as Dimitrov clinched the set after it was forced into another tie-break that he duly won to send the match into the fifth set.

The complexion of the game had appeared quite different after Nadal took the first set 6-3. The Spaniard seemed to have set the tone for the contest with expansive shots that had left Dimitrov second best through the opening 36 minutes.

Dimitrov though hit back well to take a 4-1 lead in the second set. Nadal wasn’t one to be cowed down and clawed his way back into the set even as both players losing their serve. Nadal, seeded fourth at the Australian Open, even saved four set points to level the second 5-5. Dimitrov eventually clinched the set with a break in the 12th game to level the tally at 1-1.

The third saw a similar intensity as Nadal broke to take a 3-2 lead. Dimitrov broke right back to restore parity. Nadal eventually clinched the set in the tie-break to lead the 15th seed 2-1 heading into the fourth set.

Both players held their serves as the set was sent into a tie-breaker as well. Dimitrov seemed to have learned from his mistakes from the earlier tie-break and kept his nerve to force the match into the fifth set. But he could not close out the match as Nadal just about managed to edge him and once again found his fourth Australian Open final.