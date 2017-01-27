Shiv Kapur continued to be the best-placed Indian golfer at the halfway stage of the Myanmar Open, adding a one-under 70 to move to tied-12th on Friday. Kapur has totalled five-under 137 over the first two days.

Among the ones who made the cut, Shubhankar Sharma (70,68) is at tied-19th, Jyoti Randhawa (70,69) in tied-29th and Rahil Gangjee (69,73) at tied-40th also made the cut. Sweden’s Daniel Chopra (67,71), along with Shubhankar, is tied-19th.

Kapur, starting on the back-nine, had three birdies against two bogeys. Japan’s Yusaku Miyazoto of Japan, who took the lead, fired a seven-under 64, and remained bogey-free after 36 holes. Miyazoto has now registered scores of 67 and 64.

Rashid Khan (71,73), S Chikkrangappa (73,71) and Chiragh Kumar (68,76) missed the cut by one shot. Gaganjeet Bhullar (73,73) and Jeev Milkha Singh (75,75) also exited early, failing to recover from a miserable start on the opening day. Mukesh Kumar (71,78) also bowed out after being a tied-52nd at even-par 71 yesterday.