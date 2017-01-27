On Sunday, it will be, once again, #Fedal time.

Two of the greatest to have ever played the game, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to resume their glorious rivalry in the final of the Australian Open final on Sunday.

They have previously met each other eight times in a Grand Slam final. Nadal has had an edge over the Swiss ace winning six of those games. Nadal also edges Federer in Grand Slams having won nine of their 11 matches in majors. Five of these wins have come on the clay courts of Roland Garros, and both losses on grass at Wimbledon.

In the last five encounters the duo have had in majors, the Spaniard has come up on top each time.

Among the many high-octane final clashes the duo has played, the most famous encounter came during the 2008 Wimbledon final.

It was the third straight year that they had met in the Wimbledon final. Federer, had just lost to Nadal in one of the most one-sided French Open finals 1-6, 3–6, 0–6. He had also lost two other encounters they had that same year. The pressure was on Federer to come good. Nadal though edged him a five-set thriller that lasted four-hours 48 minutes - the longest final in the tournament’s history.

The loss ended Federer’s Open Era-record 65 match winning streak on grass, which spanned more than five years.

The next Grand Slam final that they played against each other was at the 2009 Australian Open. The final lasted four hours and 23 minutes with Nadal prevailing in the fifth set to secure his first hard court championship.

The last time they faced each other in a Grand Slam final was during the 2011 French Open. Nadal again defeated Federer in four sets to win his tenth Major title and sixth French Open crown.

Since then, the duo met twice in Grand Slams, both meeting coming in the Australian Open semi-finals of 2012 and 2014. Both times it was Nadal who came up on top.

The final on Sunday will provide Federer with a chance to change his legacy against Nadal in majors. Both players have reached the stage following an injury-marred past couple of years.

The final appearance proves the great strides the two have made since the recovery. Considering their rich history, the contest promises to be just as mouth-watering as their previous clashes in Grand Slams.