Churchill Brothers finally breathed life into the I-League with a fighting 2-1 win against reigning champions Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Friday.

The two-time champions took the lead in the game through skipper Sunil Chhetri’s penalty in the 22nd minute. Anthony Wolfe levelled the scoring in the 33rd minute. Chesterpoul Lyngdoh’s struck eigth minutes into the second half hand the hosts the decisive lead.

Bengaluru’s efforts of making a comeback into the game took a hit with defender John Johnson was sent off seven minutes from time.

Benglauru have now slumped to two consecutive losses after getting off to a flying start to the campaign, winning their first three games.

It was Bengaluru who started on a confident note, trying to create direct runs behind the Churchill backline. Roby Norales, who looked threatening through the contest, was brought down in the box; Chhetri calmly slotted home from the subsequent penalty to give his side the lead.

Churchill leveled the scores against the run of play as Wolfe punished Bengaluru for not making better use of many promising goal-scoring opportunities they found themselves in.

Albert Rocha’s side was too slow to get off the blocks in the second half and Chesterpoul Lyngdoh put his side in the lead. Churchill were a much improved side after going into the lead and Bengaluru soon lost their attacking verve and discipline.

Johnson’s sending off seven minutes from time ended all hopes of Bengaluru getting back in the game.

From being bottom of the pile at kick-off, the Goan outfit have now leapfrogged to seventh in the table. Bengaluru lie at fourth with nine points from five games.

The score

Churchill Brothers 2 (Anthony Wolfe, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh) beat Bengaluru FC 1 (Sunil Chhetri).