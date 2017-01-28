Bengaluru City Police and DNA Networks, organisers of Indian Premier League matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, have decided to sell tickets for the event only to people who produce their Aadhaar cards, Bangalore Mirror reported.

Organisers feel the move will help them keep a track of all people who attended the match and will facilitate the police in tracing culprits in case of any any criminal activities, the report added.

Representatives from DNA Networks and the police have also taken consent from the state’s Home Minister. A meeting has also been held with Aadhaar officials, who will provide equipment such as figerprint scanners.

The report stated that a plan was in place to implement the idea for the upcoming Twenty20 International between India and England to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 1. However, with tickets having already been put out on sale, the idea was dropped.

The organisers are set to procure all equipment in time for the IPL season, when the security system will now roll out.

Along with a copy of Aadhaar card, the buyer’s card number and fingerprint impression will be fed into the system and cross-checked for authenticity, the report stated. Fans who buy their tickets online, will have to verify their identity through fingerprint impression while collecting their tickets.