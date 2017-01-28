Rising Student’s Club came back from a goal down to beat Aizawl FC 5-1 in the opening game of the Indian Women’s League in New Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium on Saturday.

Aizawl had taken the lead in the eighth minute with Elizabeth Vanlalmawii finding the back of the net. Her effort though was cancelled out five minutes later by Anju Tamang.

Student’s Club took the lead in the 23rd minute through Pyari Xaxa, before Sasmita Malik doubled the lead in the 41st minute.

Malik scored again in the 77th minute to put the side three goals clear. Tamang brought up her second two minutes from time to make it five.

Malik netted her third with a goal in the 90th minute to complete the rout.

The score