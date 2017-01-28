VIDEO: Darren Bent's embarrassing own goal is one of the WORST you'll see! pic.twitter.com/NTl8TNX66w — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 27, 2017

Leicester City’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Derby County was full of action as a late goal by the Premier League champions saw them salvage 2-2 draw and force the game into a replay.

However, the game will be remembered for another reason, thanks to a comical own goal by Darren Bent.

The striker helped Leicester take the lead after scuffing a clearance off a corner into his own net while under no pressure from any Leicester player.

He did however make up for the blunder when he headed into the right net to bring the game on level terms.

VIDEO: Darren Bent redeems himself with classy header minutes after scoring own goal. pic.twitter.com/r1GZ62G9kJ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 27, 2017

Derby later took the lead through Craig Bryson, but could not hold it for the 90 minutes as Leicester skipper Wes Morgan headed home in the 86th minute.

Bent spoke about the own goal after the match, “It was on my mind for some time I felt ‘oh my god what have I done here’.”

Thankfully for him and Derby he redeemed himself soon enough. Derby still have a chance of progressing and will hope they put up a similar performance in the replay.