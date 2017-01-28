Serena Williams brushed aside elder sister Venus Williams in straight sets to clinch the 2017 Australian Open women’s singles title and become the only player to hold 23 Grand Slam titles in the open era.

The World No. 2 romped to a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 win in the final to move past Steffi Graf’s open era tally of 22 Grand Slam titles and also retook her position as the new World No. 1.

Serena began gingerly with her first serve failing on more multiple occasions. Venus though did not make her pay for the initial struggle. Serena soon got the upper-hand as she broke her elder sister in the seventh game of the set.

Venus held on to her serve for another game, but could not do much against Serena who has been ruthless through the tournament that has seen her not drop even a single set. It took her just 41 minutes to wrap up the first set 6-4.

Like the first set, Serena broke in the seventh game to take a 4-3 lead. Venus held her serve to make it 5-4. She did stretch Serena as she served for the match, but the younger sister kept her calm to hold and clinch the championship.