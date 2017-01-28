In the second match of the Indian Women’s League, Eastern Sporting Union posted a thumping 7-1 win against Jeppiyar IT at New Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium on Saturday. MS Kashima and India international Kamala Devi grabbed hat-tricks and Premi Devi also registered her name on the scoresheet.

Jeppiyar’s only goal came in the second half through R Sandhiya, briefly sparking of hopes of a comeback but conceding five goals in the space of just 19 minutes ended that, handing the Manipur-based outfit a resounding win.

Despite holding to the ball for large spells in the game, Eastern Sporting Union failed to break the deadlock in the first half. With just a minute left for the half-time whistle, Kamala Devi put her side in the lead.

It was Kamala Devi who grabbed the second goal too but Jeppiyar struck soon after with R Sandhiya pulling one back for her side. It is hard to describe how Jeppiyar capitulated from there. There were three goals scored in the space of 12 minutes with a goal each from Kashima, Premi Devi’s header and Kamala Devi, who completed her triple.

In the closing stages, Kashima plundered two goals in as many minutes to compete the rout.

Brief scores

Jeppiyar IT 1 (R Sandhiya) lose to Eastern Sporting Union 7 (Kamala Devi, MS Kashima, Premi Devi)