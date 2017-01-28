Shillong Lajong brushed aside their poor start to the season to put in a commanding display at home on Saturday, beating Mumbai FC 3-1. Thanks to this win, Shillong moved away from the bottom half of the table.

Striker Aser Dipanda Dicka scored two goals in the first half through headers, and the Mumbai outfit never recovered from there.

On the other side of the break, Karan Sawhney pulled one back for the away side but the sheer amount of attacks that Lajong were able to construct through the length of the game helped them restore their two-goal advantage. Chinglensana Singh scored Lajong’s third.

It was Isaac Vanlalsawma’s great delivery from a free-kick that helped Dicka give his side the lead. Towards the closing stages of the first half, the Cameroonian striker once again capitalised from a dead-ball situation. Lajong could have had a bigger lead had Samuel Lalmuanpuia’s shot not hit the post. Mumbai and Shillong lie at fifth and sixth places in the table respectively.

Sawhney’s goal was against the run of play but Mumbai continued to be under the cosh. Chinglensana Singh scored off a corner to put the match to bed.

Brief scores:

Shillong Lajong 3 (Aser Dipanda Dicka x 2, Chinglensana Singh) beat Mumbai FC 1 (Karan Sawhney)