PV Sindhu’s rich vein of form continued as she beat Indonesia’s Fitirani to enter the final of the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Saturday.

The top seed was hardly troubled as she beat her opponent in straight games 21-11, 21-19 to breeze into the final where Sindhu will start as firm favourites against her opponent, the unseeded Gregoria Mariska of Indonesia.

Defending champion and third seed Srikanth Kidambi failed to reach the final after going down 21-15, 10-21, 17-21 to compatriot B Sai Praneeth. Kidambi won the first set but his 24-year-old opponent showed great tenacity to fight back and set up a final clash with eighth seed Sameer Verma.

In the women’s doubles draw, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also entered the final after beating compatriots Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sar Sunil 18-21, 21-12, 21-13 in the semi-final. Ponnappa and Reddy will face the top-seeded Danish pair of Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen.

The mixed doubles draw will also see an all-Indian final with the second seeded pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy taking on seventh seeds B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa.