Chennai City FC landed their first win in the history of the I-League with a solid 2-0 win over Aizawl FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The Mizoram-based outfit succumbed to their first loss of the season, putting up an uninspired display through the contest.

The first goal of the game came through a powerful strike from Marcos Vinicius early in the second half. Aizwal failed to come up with a reply and the home side grew in confidence after taking the lead. Forward Jayesh Rane was a constant threat and kept the opposition defence on their toes.

The game was put to bed with a penalty in stoppage time from Charles De Souza.

Vinicius, nicknamed “The tank”, showed great awareness to spot the keeper off his line and unleashed a ferocious shot from 25 yards out. Despite the loss, Aizawl temporarily hold on to the third spot. Chennai, meanwhile, are still one place from the bottom.

Brief scores:

Chennai City 2 (Marcos Vinicius, Charles De Souza) beat Aizawl FC 0