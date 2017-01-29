India’s Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost their Australian Open mixed doubles final on Sunday. The second seeds were outclassed by Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal 6-2, 6-4 in the final. The Indo-Croat duo were outclassed by their opponents in a match that lasted for one hour and four minutes.

The first set saw Dodig and Mirza lose their serve early as Spears-Cabal raced to a 4-0 lead. However, Dodig finally got them on the scoreboard making it 4-1. However, they lost the set 2-6 in 26 minutes.

The second set saw the Indo-Croat pair stage a comeback taking a 3-0 lead. But Cabal-Spears fought back to make it 4-4 and eventually win the set and match 6-4 to bag the first Grand Slam title of the year at Melbourne. This was the second Grand Slam final for Mirza and Dodig. They reached the French Open final last year before losing to Leander Paes and Martina Hingis.