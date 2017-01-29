The Indian Under-19 cricket team trainer Rajesh Sawant was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai on Sunday morning, reported Sportstar. The incident occurred a day before the India Under-19 team’s first one-day against England Under-19.

According to Wisden India, he reportedly died in his sleep.

“What I have gathered so far is he did not report for team activities in the morning, so people started looking for him and eventually he was found to have been passed away in his room,” Amitabh Choudhary, joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, told Sportstar. “I have asked Professor Shetty (Ratnakar Shetty) to visit the site and keep me updated.”

Sawant had worked as team trainer for the Afghanistan national cricket team as well as with the India A squad. He also worked with the Rest of India team before their Irani Cup match against Gujarat.