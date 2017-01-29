Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur registered victories in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Arsenal smashed five goals past Southampton as Chelsea ran riot at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham were involved in a thrilling 4-3 encounter against Wycombe. However, Liverpool were knocked out 1-2 by Wolverhampton at Anfield.

Blues continue to sparkle

Play

Willian, Pedro, Branislav Ivanovic and Michy Batshuayi were all on target as Chelsea beat Brentford 4-0 in their FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge. It was easy pickings for the Blues as they continued their amazing run under manager Antonio Conte.

Spurs make the finish line...just

Play

League two side Wycombe had almost created one of the most spectacular upsets in the FA Cup as they almost beat Tottenham. However, the Spurs fought back from two goals down to win 4-3.

Southampton gunned down

Play

Arsenal demolished Southampton 5-0 at St Mary’s Park on Saturday to enter the fifth round of the FA Cup. Theo Walcott scored an amazing hat-trick for the Gunners as Danny Welbeck scored a brace against a hapless Southampton side.

Liverpool’s sorry run of form continues

Play

Liverpool’s form continued to suffer as they were knocked out by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup clash. The Reds were beaten 1-2 at Anfield and, once again, it was their second defeat in cup competitions in four days after they lost to Southampton in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, following a third home defeat in a week.