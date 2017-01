FC Pune City and FC Alakhpura played out a goalless draw in the third match of the Women’s I-league at New Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday. A rather dull encounter, saw both teams trying their best to break the deadlock. However, Pune City came close of going 1-0 up with Alisha Ranikhetwalla nearly slotting the ball home.

Brief scores:

FC Pune City 0 drew with FC Alakhpura 0