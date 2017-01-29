Roger Federer on Sunday edged old nemesis Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in an epic Australian Open final to clinch his 18th major title.

Federer fought back from a 3-1 deficit in the fifth set to seal his fifth Australian Open title. The game went down to the wire with even the championship clinching point being awarded after a review. The review went in Federer’s favour and the reaction was priceless.

Roger #Federer has defeated Rafael #Nadal in the #AusOpen 2017 final to bring up his 18th Grand Slam singles title. pic.twitter.com/0Y1kM79KIc — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017

May be Federer knew something about the result a while back, for he tweeted something on similar lines a month back.

Catch ya later 16...

See ya soon 17...

Going for 18

🙃 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 31, 2016

Both players entered the tournament after recovering from lengthy injury lay-offs. The way the two went about the match, it hardly appeared to be the case.

The admiration was clear and Federer acknowledged his rival’s efforts.

#Federer: "Tennis is a tough sport, there's no draws but if there was I'd be happy to share it with Rafa tonight."#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/PbmQObhoq4 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017

Roger Federer will make a good politician. He's great at rallies & speeches. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 29, 2017

This was Federer’s first major title since he beat Andy Murray in the 2012 Wimbledon final. The wait for a major title extended for five years. It was also his first win at Melbourne Park since 2010.

Superb timing of this picture. pic.twitter.com/XfMVqDnaY2 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 29, 2017

At 35, Federer also became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam since Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at the age of 37.

At 35 years 174 days, @rogerfederer is the oldest man to win a Grand Slam since 37-year-old Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Aus Open — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) January 29, 2017

As the match ebbed and flowed, the players kept rising to and then falling position of strength. In the fifth with Nadal leading at 3-1, there were not many who though Federer could claw his way back. But a certain Australian spin wizard made the right call.

Roger will break Rafa's serve here at the #AustraliaOpen final & level the 5th set 3-3, Rafa has it, but Roger will dig deep here ! Epic.... — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 29, 2017

Federer not only broke back, but also gained another break to take the decisive lead. Nadal’s fight though remained in all earnestness. There was even a glimre of hope on the final point for the Spaniard, but that was not to be as a review, made it clear that Federer had emerged the victorious.

It was a moment to cherish.

Congratulatory messages soon poured in.

So proud of @RafaelNadal.Your fighting spirit and competitiveness is a treat for all tennis fans to watch unfold. Thank you! — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 29, 2017

Loooooool , The Arsenal players after Federer beats Nadal 😂 pic.twitter.com/g4HDsznd62 — #10 (@WengerTactic) January 29, 2017

A tussle that lasted for over three and a half hours was all worth it for the tennis great, who capped off a lean past few months away from much of the action with silverware.