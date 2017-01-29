Roger Federer on Sunday edged old nemesis Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in an epic Australian Open final to clinch his 18th major title.
Federer fought back from a 3-1 deficit in the fifth set to seal his fifth Australian Open title. The game went down to the wire with even the championship clinching point being awarded after a review. The review went in Federer’s favour and the reaction was priceless.
May be Federer knew something about the result a while back, for he tweeted something on similar lines a month back.
Both players entered the tournament after recovering from lengthy injury lay-offs. The way the two went about the match, it hardly appeared to be the case.
The admiration was clear and Federer acknowledged his rival’s efforts.
This was Federer’s first major title since he beat Andy Murray in the 2012 Wimbledon final. The wait for a major title extended for five years. It was also his first win at Melbourne Park since 2010.
At 35, Federer also became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam since Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at the age of 37.
As the match ebbed and flowed, the players kept rising to and then falling position of strength. In the fifth with Nadal leading at 3-1, there were not many who though Federer could claw his way back. But a certain Australian spin wizard made the right call.
Federer not only broke back, but also gained another break to take the decisive lead. Nadal’s fight though remained in all earnestness. There was even a glimre of hope on the final point for the Spaniard, but that was not to be as a review, made it clear that Federer had emerged the victorious.
It was a moment to cherish.
Congratulatory messages soon poured in.
A tussle that lasted for over three and a half hours was all worth it for the tennis great, who capped off a lean past few months away from much of the action with silverware.