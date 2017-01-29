Kolkata giants East Bengal delivered a dominating display of football, defeating first-timers Minerva Punjab 5-0 in their I-League match at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Haiti’s Wedson Anselme put East Bengal in front in the 9th minute and Willis Deon Plaza added a second in the 40th minute as the Kolkata club went into half-time 2-0 up. Anselme got his second goal of the match through a penalty in the 64th minute and Robin Singh made it 4-0 for East Bengal one minute later.

Anselme finished the match on the perfect note getting his hat-trick two minutes later through a pass from Plaza. This is East Bengal’s fourth straight win and puts them level on 13 points with city rivals Mohun Bagan who currently top the table. Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are currently undefeated in the league.