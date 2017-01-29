Kolkata giants East Bengal delivered a dominating display of football, defeating first-timers Minerva Punjab 5-0 in their I-League match at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Haiti’s Wedson Anselme put East Bengal in front in the 9th minute and Willis Deon Plaza added a second in the 40th minute as the Kolkata club went into half-time 2-0 up. Anselme got his second goal of the match through a penalty in the 64th minute and Robin Singh made it 4-0 for East Bengal one minute later.

Anselme finished the match on the perfect note getting his hat-trick two minutes later through a pass from Plaza. This is East Bengal’s fourth straight win and with 13 points, puts them on top of the table, ahead of city rivals Mohun Bagan who have the same number of points but an inferior goal difference. Both the clubs are currently undefeated in the league.