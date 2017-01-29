India’s PV Sindhu clinched her maiden Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold title in Lucknow on Sunday with a comfortable 21-13, 21-14 victory over Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska.

The Rio Olympics silver-medalist, added another feather to her cap after having clinched her maiden Super Series title at China Open and reaching the finals at Hong Kong last year.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles final, Sameer Verma beat Sai Praneeth 21-19, 21-16 to lift the trophy.

Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy lifted the mixed-doubles crown after defeating Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa 22-20, 21-10.